Business Standard

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia appears before SIT in drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday appeared before the SIT at the State Crime Branch office in Mohali in a drugs case.

ANI 

Majithia's lawyer DS Sobti said, "We want a free and fair investigation so that the truth comes out."

The SAD leader, booked by Punjab police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act , was granted interim bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 10.

Majithia had earlier on Tuesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress state ministers on Tuesday alleging a "conspiracy" to frame him to save themselves.

He previously served as a minister in the Punjab government and was booked under the NDPS Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 12 2022. 17:04 IST

