SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia appears before SIT in drugs case

(SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday appeared before the SIT at the State Crime Branch office in Mohali in a case.

Majithia's lawyer DS Sobti said, "We want a free and fair investigation so that the truth comes out."

The SAD leader, booked by Punjab police under the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act , was granted interim bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 10.

Majithia had earlier on Tuesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress state ministers on Tuesday alleging a "conspiracy" to frame him to save themselves.

He previously served as a minister in the and was booked under the NDPS Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

