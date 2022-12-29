JUST IN
Delhi govt directs schools to comply with child rights panel norms
Business Standard

Right to Information query reveals 315,962 posts lying vacant in Railways

At present, 3,15,962 posts are vacant in the Railways, which has been revealed under the Right To Information.

Right to Information | Indian Railway

IANS  |  Bhopal 

RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur of Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh sought information about the vacant posts, by submitting an application in the Ministry of Railways.

According to the information provided to Gaur by the Ministry, 3,12,944 posts were vacant in Group C of the Railways till November 1 (Provisional).

Similarly, in another reply received on December 27, the Ministry apprised that 2,092 posts of Group A, 926 of Group B were vacant as of September 15, 2022.

The country has been struggling with an increase in unemployment, which makes the fact of lakhs of government jobs in the Railways lying vacant, quite surprising.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 22:12 IST

