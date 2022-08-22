Rising water level in Ganga floods major ghats, UP govt sets 40 relief camp

-
Some major ghats have submerged due to rising water level in river Ganga, causing difficulties in performing puja and other religious events.
The district administration said as Harish Chandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat have been inundated, last rites are now being carried out at relatively higher places.
A control room number has been issued as there is a possibility of a flood-like situation. Forty relief camps are also being set up, it said.
Officials are keeping a close watch on the colonies located on the banks of rivers Ganga and Varuna, it said.
According to the Central Water Commission, river Ganga was flowing at 69.77 metre, while the danger mark is 71.262 metre.
First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 08:13 IST