JUST IN
Met dept predicts heavy rain in Jharkhand districts, 'red alert' issued
NGT asks panel to monitor Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro-Electric project
Green cover increased by 31.6% in Telangana, says minister Harish Rao
Flood in Chhattisgarh village due to technical glitch in dam gates
Assam: 3 arrested for rhino horn smuggling near Kaziranga on Thursday
Solar-powered civilisation is the future, says Elon Musk in a tweet
Mumbai: MeT dept predicts occasional intense showers in next 24 hrs
Flood situation in Mahanadi system grim, CM stresses on zero casualty
Jharkhand forest dept kicks off 'save tree mission' by tying Rakhis
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer than 2025
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Need to limit number of devotees at a time: Bankey Bihari temple priests
Business Standard

Rising water level in Ganga floods major ghats, UP govt sets 40 relief camp

According to the Central Water Commission, river Ganga was flowing at 69.77 metre, while the danger mark is 71.262 metre

Topics
Ganga | flood | National Water Commission

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi 

While the Ghats are lit up and clean, the Ganga is still far from nirmal & aviral (Namami Gange scheme slogan)
Ganga River

Some major ghats have submerged due to rising water level in river Ganga, causing difficulties in performing puja and other religious events.

The district administration said as Harish Chandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat have been inundated, last rites are now being carried out at relatively higher places.

A control room number has been issued as there is a possibility of a flood-like situation. Forty relief camps are also being set up, it said.

Officials are keeping a close watch on the colonies located on the banks of rivers Ganga and Varuna, it said.

According to the Central Water Commission, river Ganga was flowing at 69.77 metre, while the danger mark is 71.262 metre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Ganga

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 08:13 IST

`
.