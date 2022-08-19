JUST IN
Flood in Chhattisgarh village due to technical glitch in dam gates
Assam: 3 arrested for rhino horn smuggling near Kaziranga on Thursday
Solar-powered civilisation is the future, says Elon Musk in a tweet
Mumbai: MeT dept predicts occasional intense showers in next 24 hrs
Flood situation in Mahanadi system grim, CM stresses on zero casualty
Jharkhand forest dept kicks off 'save tree mission' by tying Rakhis
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer than 2025
India's updated NDC will be communicated to UNFCCC: Centre to HC
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone increases to four
Kerala rains: Authorities suspect landslide in forest; people cautioned
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Devotees across India flock to temples to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami
Deformation mechanics may be key in cancer treatment: Researchers
Business Standard

Green cover increased by 31.6% in Telangana, says minister Harish Rao

Telangana Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao on Thursday inaugurated Grand Nursery Mela at People's Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad

Topics
forest | Telangana | Trees

ANI  General News 

ENVIRONMENT, eia, Environment impact assessment, forest
GREEN COVER

Green cover has increased by 31.6 per cent in Telangana since the formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, said state Cabinet Minister Harish Rao on Thursday.

Telangana Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao on Thursday inaugurated Grand Nursery Mela at People's Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, "Telangana government has ambitiously taken the initiative to plant trees. In the past, people (political opponents) used to plant a sapling just for the photo opportunity. But after Telangana was formed, measures were being taken to ensure that 85 per cent of the saplings survive after plantation. About 31.6 per cent greenery has increased and steps have been taken to revive and rejuvenate Telangana's forests."

The Minister said the TRS government has set up nurseries in every village. He said that through the nurseries free saplings are distributed to the people in villages. He said that over 240 crore saplings have been planted in the state so far.

The Grand Nursery Mela wil be held till August 22. Over 120 stalls have been set up from different states. More than 100 rare plants, seeds, fertilizers and gardening equipment have been put in displaying the Mela.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on forest

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 09:01 IST

`
.