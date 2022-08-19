JUST IN
Flood in Chhattisgarh village due to technical glitch in dam gates

Several districts in Chhattisgarh, including Bilaspur, Korba, Mungeli, Gariaband, Raipur, Durg and Dhamtari, received heavy rainfall

Goalpara: Villagers make a temporary bamboo bridge after a portion of a road was washed away by the flood water at a village in Goalpara district of Assam state, Saturday, June 18 2022. (PTI Photo)
Flood water in a village (PTI Photo)

A village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district was flooded with water after the gates of a dam broke on Thursday.

According to the state Water Resources department, the breach in the dam gates at Bakori village took place due to a technical glitch.

"As we received info of failure at gates of the dam, we reached the site and found excess water overflowing from the dam. This resulted in drowning parts of a village. Analysis of damage to crops is yet to be done. We are trying to block the flow of water," said RL Dev, Water Resources Department official, Dhamtari.

Several districts in Chhattisgarh, including Bilaspur, Korba, Mungeli, Gariaband, Raipur, Durg and Dhamtari, received heavy rainfall as a result of a low-pressure area formed over the northern Bay of Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 08:51 IST

