River cruise between Varanasi, Bogibeel to begin next year: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Govt sets up committee to create enabling ecosystem to boost cruise tourism
Odisha: Government evacuates people from low-lying areas amid flood threat
Homeopathy could become first choice for medical students: Sonowal
Mathura, Vrindavan to be connected with cruise service: Sarbananda Sonowal
Maha: Over 3,000 people shifted to safety amid heavy rains in Gadchiroli
-
India's "longest river cruise service" will begin early next year between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Bogibeel in Assam, traversing a distance of more than 4,000 km, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.
The route will connect rivers Ganga and Brahmaputra via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBRP), the minister of ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW) stated.
The service will usher in a novel opportunity for the people of Assam to use inland waterways for promoting their trade, tourism and for cargo transportation, he said, launching multiple projects for the development of the area in and around the Bogibeel bridge in Dibrugarh district.
The Union Minister, during the day, laid the foundation stone for the construction of floating jetties at Bogibeel and Guijan, besides inaugurating the Bogibeel Riverfront Passenger Jetty which has been built by the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) as part of the development initiatives near the bridge.
Sonowal, on the occasion, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to harness the potential of an economic and ecologically sound logistics avenue of inland waterways is being realised through the Gati Shakti National Master plan.
"The Gati Shakti plan is exactly the key to unlock the huge potential of inland water transportation in Assam using National Waterways 2 on our river Brahmaputra. We must tap this opportunity and build an economic advantage which will power the whole of Northeast India as the New Engine of growth for India," he said.
The BJP government is also identifying avenues to promote inland navigation, river cruise tourism, and to construct suitable terminals across the Brahmaputra, he maintained.
The two floating jetties at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district and Guijan in Tinsukia will be constructed as state-of-art terminals at an estimated cost of Rs 8.25 crore, using advanced and updated technology.
The project is scheduled to be completed by February, 2023, the minister said.
Plans are also afoot to build an open platform, a restaurant, eight bio-toilets and six awnings as part of the riverfront development initiatives near the bridge, he added.
The Union minister of state for petroleum and natural Gas and labour, Rameswar Teli and the General Manager of NF Railways Anshul Gupta were among those present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 07:18 IST