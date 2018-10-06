JUST IN
RLD leads farmers' rally against BJP over police brutality in Ghaziabad

Addressing the rally, RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary said the BJP government is anti-farmer

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

farmer protest at Delhi-UP border
Police use water cannons to disperse farmers at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra'

Scores of farmers of Modinagar area led by RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary carried out Saturday a protest rally against the BJP government.

Addressing the rally, Chaudhary said the BJP government is anti-farmer.

He said the farmers were brutally beaten by the Delhi Police on the orders of central government on October 2 during a protest march in New Delhi. He said, "The whole country has witnessed the cruel act of police on the birth anniversary of messenger of peace and non-violence Mahatma Gandhi".
 

During the rally, a memorandum in connection with several local problems was handed over to Sub Divisional Magistrate of Modinagar Pawan Agarwal which was addressed to District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari.
