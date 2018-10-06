Mizoram fully prepared for Nov 28 Assembly polls: Chief Electoral Officer

-
ALSO READ
Congress appoints Rathod, Bisht as members of Mizoram screening panel
Mizoram Assembly election 2018: Parties welcome poll date, show optimism
Over 100,000 duplicate entries detected in Jaipur's electoral list: EC
Telangana polls not with four states if preparedness unsatisfactory: CEC
Early, on schedule or simultaneous polls, EC prepares for 2019 in advance
-
Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S B Shashank Saturday said the state election machinery was fully prepared to conduct elections to the 40-member Assembly on November 28.
Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat in New Delhi announced that polling in Mizoram would be held on November 28.
The CEO said that Mizoram has a total electorate of 7,68,181 people including 3,93,685 female voters.
Shashank said that the electorate would cast their votes in 1,164 polling stations where EVMs would be used for the polls.
He said that 1,859 ballot units and 1,841 control units of EVMs would be used along with 1,751 VVPATs in the elections.
Tight security arrangements would be made to ensure peaceful, free and fair polls by deploying 48 companies of state police and 40 companies of central paramilitary personnel, the CEO added.
Major political parties in Mizoram have welcomed the announcement of the poll date to the 40-member state legislative Assembly by the Election Commission of India.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU