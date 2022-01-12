Covid-19 pandemic: Nine more deaths in Punjab and 4,593 cases

-
Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Tuesday, while 4,593 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 6,29,899, a medical bulletin said.
The number of active cases climbed to 23,235 from 19,379 on Monday. The positivity rate was 18.64 per cent.
Two fatalities each were reported in Gurdaspur and Patiala and one each in Bathinda, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali and Pathankot, pushing the toll to 16,692, as per the bulletin.
Of the fresh cases, Patiala reported 909 infections, followed by 703 in Mohali, 678 in Ludhiana, 455 in Amritsar and 330 in Jalandhar.
A total 338 patients are on oxygen support, while 13 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.
A total of 687 more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,89,972, it said.
Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 801 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 70,189.
With the death of two more persons, the toll in the city reached 1,083.
The positivity rate was 23.24 per cent.
The number of active cases in the city was 3,924, while the number of recoveries was 65,182.
