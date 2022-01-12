Chhattisgarh sees 5,151 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate 9.21%

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,32,584 on Tuesday with the addition of 5,151 cases, while the death toll rose to 13,623 after four patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

However, the average positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) was 9.21 percent as on Tuesday, he added.

The number of recoveries reached 9,95,075 after 102 people were discharged from hospitals and 381 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 23,886 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 1,454 cases, taking the tally to 1,65,781, including 3,152 deaths. The district has 7,266 active cases. Durg recorded 950 cases, followed by Raigarh 596, Korba 443, Bilaspur 396, Janjgir-Champa 255 and Rajnandgaon 138, among other districts," he said.

With 55,946 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,53,57,313, he added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,32,584, new cases 5,151, death toll 13,623, recovered 9,95,075, active cases 23,886, today tests 55,946, total tests 1,53,57,313.

