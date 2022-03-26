'Rozgar Budget' will generate employment opportunities for youth: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
ED is planning to arrest Satyendar Jain, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
Delhi built more classrooms in 7 years than Centre, other states: Kejriwal
UP polls: Akhilesh promises 300 units of free electricity if voted to power
Delhi government to provide e-Health Cards to Delhiites by next year
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government's 'Rozgar Budget' will generate employment for the youth on a large scale.
He said that the budget has taken care of every section of Delhi.
"Many congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia for presenting the 'Rozgar Budget' for Delhi. This budget will create employment on a large scale for the youth. Every section of Delhi has been taken care of in this budget," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
Presenting the budget for the eight consecutive year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the government will spend Rs 4,500 crore in the next five years to generate 20 lakh jobs in the city.
Sisodia on Saturday presented a Rs 75,800-crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23. It is 9.86 per cent higher than last year.
The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU