PM hails initiative to set up WHO centre of traditional medicine in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Yoga uniting world in pursuit of good health and wellness: PM Modi
AYUSH industry established market of $18 mn in world: Sarbananda Sonowal
Reliance Industries recasts Jamnagar unit to grow in hydrogen space
Gujarat 2021: Vijay Rupani government exited amid Covid-19 crisis
Budget expands efforts to reform, transform healthcare system: PM Modi
-
A day after the Government of India signed an agreement with World Health Organization for establishing the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the move saying it will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging the country's rich traditional practices for global good.
"India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good," the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday.
The Ministry of Ayush on Friday signed the 'Host Country Agreement' with WHO for establishing WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat, with its interim office at the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda in Gujarat.
The Prime Minister said that this centre will enhance wellness in society.
"Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally. This WHO Centre will go a long way in enhancing wellness in our society," PM Modi said.
The primary objective of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the Ministry of Ayush said, is to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology and improve overall health of the communities' world over.
This global knowledge centre for traditional medicine, supported by an investment of USD 250 million from the Government of India, aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet, the WHO said in a statement.
As per data shared by WHO, around 80 per cent of the world's population is estimated to use traditional medicine. "To date, 170 of the 194 WHO Member States have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have asked for WHO's support in creating a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products," it said.
The term traditional medicine describes the total sum of the knowledge, skills and practices indigenous and different cultures have used over time to maintain health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illness. Its reach encompasses ancient practices such as acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine and herbal mixtures as well as modern medicines.
The onsite launch of the new WHO global centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India will take place on April 21, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU