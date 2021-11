Rs 100 crore worth land records seized by ACB in raids in Bengaluru

Bureau (ACB) has seized Rs 100 crore worth property records on suspicion of misappropriation from the offices of Development Authority (BDA) while conducting raids.

The raids were conducted on BDA on Friday later in the noon and continued till late night. ACB confirmed that the raids were continuing on Saturday and the BDA officers will be inquired and questioned based on the evidence gathered.

The officers team of more than 75, conducted simultaneous raids on offices of deputy secretaries, special land acquisition officer and others located in the premises, based on tip off that BDA officers were indulging in huge misappropriation, fabricating with land records and creation of fake documents in exchange of huge bribes.

Sources said that the BDA officers have issued documents to various persons on single property and allotted 35 sites to a private institution near K.R. Puram.

The officers have also detected illegal allotments of BDA sites. There are major allegations of rampant corruption in the land acquisition process.

The raids will continue on Saturday also, officers will be questioned based on the evidence gathered since Friday. The BDA is the planning authority for The BDA acquires land in and around the city and develops residential layouts and commercial buildings. Further investigation is on.

