Rs 5,500 subsidy each to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in Delhi: Gahlot

Delhi government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in the city, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.
The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000, he added.
The government will also give subsidy on purchase of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses, he said. The subsidy on cargo e-cycles will be Rs 15,000 each for first 5,000 buyers.
The subsidy was earlier provided to individual buyers of e-carts but now a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be provided a subsidy of Rs 30,000, he said.
The residents of Delhi only will be eligible for the subsidy scheme, Gahlot said.
The minister said that presently 45,900 e-vehicles are plying on the city roads, out of which 36 per cent are two wheelers. The percentage of e-vehicles in total registered vehicles in Delhi has crossed 12 per cent mark, he added.
