Rs 6,790 cr released for women through YSR Cheyutha scheme: Andhra minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday said that Rs 6,790 crores have been released on September 11 for the YSR Cheyutha scheme, under which women are given Rs 18,750 cash for handholding for their business needs.
"Amount of Rs 4,643 crores were allotted for the scheme last year. Rs 6,790 crores are released on September 11 for the present year. This scheme is intended for women empowerment. The government has discussed with many business entities and banks and encouraging women to become entrepreneurs," said Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister during a ministerial-level review meeting of YSR Cheyuta scheme.
"Almost 21 lakh women have applied for various businesses. 8 lakh women said that they will continue their old shops. The ministers will continue reviewing the scheme and its implementations once in every two weeks," he added.
Under the scheme, Andhra Pradesh government has signed MoUs with some companies to encourage and hold business with these women.
