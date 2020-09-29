National Investigation Agency offices to come up in Jharkhand, Manipur, TN

-
-
In a boost for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned three additional branches for the anti-terror probe agency in Manipur, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, an official said on Monday.
An NIA spokesperson here said that MHA has sanctioned three additional branches for NIA located at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi as this will help in ensuring a quick response to any emergent situation in the states concerned by the agency.
The three more offices in three states will strengthen NIA's capability in investigation of terrorism-related cases and other national security related matters, and also facilitate timely collection of crucial information and evidence related to such offences, the spokesperson said.
Presently, the NIA has branches at Guwahati, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur and Chandigarh, besides specialised units at its headquarters in south Delhi.
--IANS
aks/vd
