National Investigation Agency offices to come up in Jharkhand, Manipur, TN

In a boost for the Investigation Agency (NIA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned three additional branches for the anti-terror probe agency in Manipur, and Tamil Nadu, an official said on Monday.

An spokesperson here said that MHA has sanctioned three additional branches for located at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi as this will help in ensuring a quick response to any emergent situation in the states concerned by the agency.

The three more offices in three states will strengthen NIA's capability in investigation of terrorism-related cases and other security related matters, and also facilitate timely collection of crucial information and evidence related to such offences, the spokesperson said.

Presently, the has branches at Guwahati, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur and Chandigarh, besides specialised units at its headquarters in south Delhi.

--IANS

aks/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)