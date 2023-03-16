JUST IN
Business Standard

RS, LS adjourned till 2 pm amid noisy protests by Opposition members

Parliament was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday amid ruckus by the treasury and opposition members in both Houses

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Lok Sabha | Opposition parties

IANS  |  New Delhi 

parliament
Photo: Bloomberg

Parliament was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday amid ruckus by the treasury and opposition members in both Houses.

As soon as the Lok Sabha was convened for the day at 11 a.m., the opposition members rushed into the well of the House shouting slogans and showing placards, seeking a JPC probe in the Adani matter.

Treasury benches on their part, also were seen shouting slogans, seeking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's apology for his remarks during his speech in London last week, where he had said that democratic values were under threat in India.

Amid chaotic scenes, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower House till 2 p.m.

Similar scenes played out in the Rajya Sabha too, as the opposition members rushed into the well of the House, protesting over the Adani matter, as soon as the Upper House convened for the day.

Treasury benches also began protesting over Gandhi's remarks.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 p.m. amid noisy scenes.

This is the fourth consecutive day when both Houses have faced adjournments without transacting any business.

Earlier in the morning, the opposition parties held parleys in leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the day.

The meeting was attended by the Congress, DMK, NCP, SP, RJD, BRS, CPI(M), CPI, Shiv Sena (Udhhav Thackeray faction), JD(U), JMM, MDMK, AAP, VCK and IUML.

Trinamool Congress didn't attend the meeting.

Meanwhile speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that "India is not Congress' fiefdom anymore and they can't digest it".

He was reacting to Gandhi's remarks in London.

Opposition parties plan to form a human chain outside Parliament building to protest over the Adani matter.

On Wednesday, they had tried to undertake a march from Parliament till the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office, to lodge a complaint with the agency in the matter.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 13:18 IST

