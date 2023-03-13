Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amidst protests by Opposition

Shortly after reconvened the second leg of the Budget Session, was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday, after the protesting leaders rushed to the Well of the House leading to a ruckus.

The was also adjourned till 2 pm today

While addressing the lower house, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi started speaking on leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in London.

The leaders rushed to the well of the house in protest.

Following this, speaker Om Birla adjourned the till 2 pm.

The was also adjourned by the speaker Jagdeep Dhankar as a ruckus was created by protesting MPs.

The second-half of the Budget session has resumed from Monday after a month long recess.

The first half of the Budget session also faced repeated disruptions and adjournments due to protest by Opposition and demand for JPC probe in the Adani issue.

