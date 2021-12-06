RS MP Hooda moves adjournment motion demanding legal guarantee of MSP

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday moved an adjournment motion in demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), financial and employment help to the families of farmers who died during the agitation.

In the letter to speaker, Hooda said, "Lakhs of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital. More than 681 farmer brothers have sacrificed their lives during this hard struggle. The duty of the Parliament in an ideal democracy is to protect the rights of the citizens of the country and they should be given due protection."

"Therefore, Sir, you are requested to postpone the work of the House on this very important issues namely legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), financial and employment help to the families of all 681 deceased farmers, return of cases filed against farmer brothers during the agitation," he said.

Earlier, the Centre has informed Parliament that it has no record of farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws.

In its response to a question on whether the Centre proposes to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare replied in the Parliament that it has "no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise."

The Winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)