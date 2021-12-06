Sacrifices needed like farmers to reclaim J&K's rights: Farooq Abdullah

-
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chairman Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that his party leaders are ready to make sacrifices to reclaim their rights including restoration of Article 370 and statehood in the same way in which farmers struggled for almost a year to get the three farm laws repealed in Parliament.
"The farmers protested for 11 months, more than 700 farmers died. The Centre had to revoke the 3 farm bills when farmers made sacrifices. We may also have to make sacrifices like that to get back our rights."Abdullah said while addressing party workers at Naseembagh mausoleum of his father and the NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his birth anniversary.
"Remember this, we've promised to get back Articles 370, 35-A and statehood and we're ready to make any sacrifice," Abdullah added while addressing a convention of NC's youth wing on the occasion of the birth anniversary of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at his mausoleum in Srinagar.
Farooq Abdullah said that Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which was abrogated in August 2019, has to be reinstated, to bring back normalcy in the Union Territory.
"If normalcy is to be brought in Kashmir, then Article 370 has to be reinstated," said the former Chief Minister of the Union Territory, while speaking to media persons in Delhi.In August 2019, the Central government scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two categories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
