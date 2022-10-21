JUST IN
Business Standard

Rupee 4 paise higher over its previous close, settles at 82.75 against USD

The rupee pared its initial losses and settled 4 paise higher at 82.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities

Topics
Rupee | Dollar dominance | currency market

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee pared its initial losses and settled 4 paise higher at 82.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.89 and witnessed a high of 82.59 and a low of 82.91.

It finally settled at 82.75 against the American currency, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had rebounded from its lifetime low to close 21 paise higher at 82.79.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.47 per cent to 113.41.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.11 per cent to USD 92.28 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 104.25 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 59,307.15, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 12.35 points or 0.07 per cent to 17,576.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,864.79 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:46 IST

