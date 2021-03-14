Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine equally effective for all age groups: Developer

The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine has proven equally effective for all age groups, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, said on Saturday.

"Sputnik V demonstrated the same level of efficacy in all age groups. At first there were doubts that the efficacy in people aged 60 and over would be lower ... but it was absolutely not," Gintsburg told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The virologist noted that quality-wise Sputnik V beats other COVID-19 vaccines.

"Among those four to six vaccines that have entered mass circulation worldwide, Sputnik V apparently ranks the first in terms of its qualities," Gintsburg noted.

"The effect of this vaccine will be very long. We hope two years and more," the official added.

