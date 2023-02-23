Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's supporters clash with police in Amritsar

The supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh Thursday clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab's district, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates.

Police had booked Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping a man.

Carrying swords and other arms, scores of supporters led by Singh had assembled at the police station in Ajnala in . They broke the barricades put up by police.

Heavy security arrangements were made at the police station as the protesters began a dharna in the complex.

A case was registered against Singh, a self-styled preacher, and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Amritpal Singh had reportedly issued a threat recently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)