Business Standard

We will rid Karnataka of corruption in five years: Home minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked the people of Karnataka to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Press Trust of India  |  Ballari (KTK) 

Union Home Minster Amit Shah
New Delhi: Union Home Minster Amit Shah addresses during the 76th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police, at the New Police Lines, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked the people of Karnataka to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and said the BJP would give such a government that it would rid the State of corruption and make Karnataka number one in South India within five years.

Addressing a public meeting at Sandur, a Congress stronghold, in this district, Shah also took potshots at the M Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit and the JD(S), saying they were dynastic parties which cannot do good to the people.

"On one hand there is PM Modi-led BJP strengthening India, and on the other there is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress linked with 'Tukde-Tukde' gang", he said.

Trust PM Modi and Yediyurappa once, and we (BJP) will give such a government that it will rid Karnataka of corruption and make it a number one state in South India, Shah said

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 17:04 IST

