We will rid Karnataka of corruption in five years: Home minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Thursday asked the people of to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister and said the would give such a government that it would rid the State of corruption and make number one in within five years.

Addressing a public meeting at Sandur, a Congress stronghold, in this district, Shah also took potshots at the M Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit and the JD(S), saying they were dynastic parties which cannot do good to the people.

"On one hand there is PM Modi-led strengthening India, and on the other there is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress linked with 'Tukde-Tukde' gang", he said.

Trust PM Modi and Yediyurappa once, and we (BJP) will give such a government that it will rid of corruption and make it a number one state in South India, Shah said



Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May.

