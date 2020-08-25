S Jaishankar presents first copy of his new book to PM Narendra Modi

External Affairs Minister has presented the first copy of his new book to Prime Minister and thanked him for his encouragement.

"The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World" is scheduled for release on September 7.

"Privileged to present the first copy of my book The India Way' to PM @narendramodi. Thank him for his inspiration and encouragement," Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday along with a photograph of him presenting the book to Modi.

With the period from the 2008 global financial crisis to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic seeing a real transformation of the world order, Jaishankar analyses the challenges India faces and spells out possible policy responses in the book.

