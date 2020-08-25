BJP-ruled municipal corporation bought anti-dengue drug at higher rate: AAP

The on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation in bought the anti- medicine used for fogging on a higher price, and called it a scam of crores.

The civic body termed the allegation baseless.

Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and the municipal corporation in charge Durgesh Pathak attacked the BJP and the city's three civic bodies over buying the anti- medicine at a higher price of Rs 750 per kg.

"On July 25, 2019, all the MCDs bought together the anti- drug which is used for fogging across The cost they claimed was Rs 3256.80 per kg. When we enquired about this purchase, we got to know that the Bhopal municipal corporation also bought the same material for Rs 2,500 per kg," Pathak claimed.

"Considering the extra price of Rs 750 per kg, it becomes a scam of over crores of money. Our question to Gupta ( BJP chief) is that did he know about the scam or not," he said.

Pathak described the Delhi BJP's anti-dengue campaign a "huge drama" and an opportunity to do corruption.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said the AAP's claim is baseless.

"The allegations are baseless and is making these accusations against civic bodies because they don't work at ground level in controlling vector-borne diseases like we are doing right now with our mega anti-dengue campaign," he said.

"Just by emptying water for 10 minutes from flower pots is not enough, though it makes for good optics," Prakash said, referring to the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign against dengue launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year.

