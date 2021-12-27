Sabarimala's lord Ayyappa temple closes after 41-day long pilgrim season

-
-
Mandala puja was held at the Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the 41-day pilgrim season.
Mandala Puja was performed in the auspicious time between 11.50 am and 12.40 noon by Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and Chief priest N Parameswaran Namboodiri. The idol of Lord Ayyappa was adorned with 'thanka anki' attire, which was brought here on Saturday evening in a ceremonial procession.
Mandala pooja was concluded after performing 'Kalasabhishekam', the special ritual marking the conclusion of Mandala Puja.
The temple will reopen on the evening of December 30 for the 'Makaravilakku' festival which will be celebrated on January 14. Devotees will be allowed from December 31 morning onwards for 'Darshan'.
Kerala Devaswom board minister K Radhakrishnan, Travancore Devaswom Board K Ananthagopan and other officials were present in the ceremony.
As many as 10.35 lakh pilgrims visited the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala till Friday during this Mandala season, said Advocate K Ananthagopan, Travancore Devaswom President.
"This year's income in Sabarimala during the pilgrim season was Rs 78.92 crores. This is the amount till December 25. Due to covid restrictions, last year's income was 8 crore only," he added.
