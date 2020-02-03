JUST IN
Coronavirus: Death toll at 361, confirmed cases soars to over 17200

Anti-CAA protest: Cong members protest against Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha
Business Standard

Sabarimala: SC to set questions on discrimination against women in religion

A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is hearing several senior lawyers, including jurist FS Nariman, on the issue of framing of questions to be decided by it

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sabarimala: Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple on the 1st day of Malayalam month of 'Vrischikom,' in Sabarimala, Sunday, Nov 17, 2019. (PTI Photo)
The Supreme Court on Monday resumed the exercise of framing questions to be deliberated upon by it in dealing with the issue of discrimination against women in various religions, including the matter of entry of females at Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is hearing several senior lawyers, including jurist FS Nariman, on the issue of framing of questions to be decided by it.

A reference relating to discrimination of women in various religions was made to a larger bench through a judgment delivered on November 14 last year in the Sabarimala case.

The bench has to frame questions which have a reason in various petitions relating to entry of Muslim women in two mosques, the practice of female genital mutilation in Dawoodi bohra Muslim community and denial of right to Parsi women who have married outside their religion.
First Published: Mon, February 03 2020. 11:50 IST

