Salute to the farmers who fought with undying spirit: Kerala CM

-
ALSO READ
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Kerala Finance Minister to present maiden Budget of Vijayan govt 2.0
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wants secular nature of yoga to be retained
-
: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday hailed the fighting spirit of the farmers who fought for the repealing of three contentious farm laws, saying that their victory was one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles.
The year-long farmers' protest has finally triumphed, he said, adding that they fought tirelessly despite several challenges.
"Indian farmers have scripted one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles. Salutes to the martyrs, farmers and organisations who fought with unmatched resoluteness and undying spirit," Vijayan tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the government would repeal the three farm laws and the legislative process will be completed during the upcoming Winter session of the Parliament.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan said the BJP government has had to kneel before the mass resistance the country has ever witnessed in the 21st century.
Terming it as the 'victory of democracy', he said it is the proclamation of the extraordinary willpower of the ordinary people.
The peasants, who had been fighting for a year, have defeated those who is not hesitant to do anything in the power of their strength in the Parliament, he said in a Facebook post.
Stating that the Congress party had always stood with the agitating farmers, he said there was only one leader in the country who had been constantly demanding the government to withdraw these three contentious farm laws and that was Rahul Gandhi.
"Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka had visited the agitating farmers again and again and extended them uncompromising support to their struggle," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU