9 killed in Tamil Nadu's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rain

Nine people were killed at Pernambet in Tamil Nadu,'s Vellore district on Friday when the house in which they were staying collapsed in incessant rainfall.
The deceased include four women and four children and one man. The house collapsed when the family was fast asleep.
Fire and Rescue personnel and the police rushed to the spot and took out those injured.
Eight people were injured in the accident and are being given medical aid at the Peranmbet Government hospital.
The bodies are at the Peranmbet Government hospital for post-mortem.
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
