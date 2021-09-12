Samples of contacts of deceased child return negative for Nipah virus

The samples of four close contacts of the 12 year-old child who succumbed to infection last week has returned negative, but the source was yet to be identified and the government was according top priority to it, health minister Veena George said here on Sunday.

"Four samples of the close contacts of the child were tested again for confirmation. All were tested negative. Our field surveillance is continuing along with the fever surveillance. The sample testing is also continuing in the epicenter of the infection," minister told the media.

She said it was important to identify the source of infection and the surveillance team from the Institute of Virology, Pune,has been collecting samples from various areas.

"The high risk contacts have been isolated in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Their health condition is stable. It's important that we identify the source of the infection. We are trying to. The Pune NIV team is collecting samples from various parts to identify the source," she said.

The state government had conducted a complete house-to-house survey within a three-km-radius from the house of the 12-year-old boy who succumbed to on September 5 as part of it's fever surveillance.

The government had earlier stated that around 15,000 houses from the containment zone were included in the survey and details were sought from around 68,000 people.

