Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa attend 'Yoga Utsav' in Assam's Sivasagar

-
ALSO READ
Assam CM Himanta Sarma to attend Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar
Homeopathy could become first choice for medical students: Sonowal
AYUSH industry established market of $18 mn in world: Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam, Arunachal to conduct ground level survey of border areas: Himanta
Withdrawal of AFSPA, 'precious Bihu gift' for Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
-
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended 'Yoga Utsav' to mark 50 days to International Yoga Day organised in the Sivasagar district on Monday.
With the celebration of 'Yoga Utsav' at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.
This year will be marked as the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 which was recognized as the IDY by the United Nations General Assembly under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 by a unanimous vote.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU