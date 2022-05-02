Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa attend 'Yoga Utsav' in Assam's Sivasagar

Union Minister and Assam Chief Minister attended 'Yoga Utsav' to mark 50 days to organised in the Sivasagar district on Monday.

With the celebration of 'Yoga Utsav' at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.

This year will be marked as the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 which was recognized as the IDY by the United Nations General Assembly under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 by a unanimous vote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)