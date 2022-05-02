PM Modi departs for Germany as part of his three-day Europe visit

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the wee hours of Monday, departed for Germany from New Delhi as part of his three-day visit to Europe.
"PM @narendramodi emplanes for Berlin, where he will take part in various programmes aimed at strengthening India-Germany cooperation," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed in a tweet.
The Indian PM is scheduled to arrive in Berlin, Germany on Monday, where he will take part in the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), along with German chancellor Olaf Scholz.
PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a tweet, called the visit "An opportunity to deepen partnerships, expand strategic convergences and enhance coordination on regional & global issues."
Earlier today, addressing a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra informed that Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging interactions with political leadership in the three countries. He will also engage with the Indian diaspora and the top industrialists and CEOs during his visit.
"PM's three days and three-nation tour have an intense schedule with a substantial and comprehensive agenda, including wide-ranging interactions with political leadership with these countries, the Indian diaspora and the top industrialists and CEOs," he said.
In his departure statement ahead of the three-nation visit, the Prime Minister said his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz.
"I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term," he said.
