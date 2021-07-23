Saudi Arabia announces conclusion of Hajj season free from Covid-19

-
Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday the successful conclusion of this year's Hajj season, free from the Covid-19 and other contagious diseases, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah attributed the success to an integrated system of health facilities in the holy sites, highly equipped ambulances and qualified teams, the report said.
The minister added that limiting the number of domestic pilgrims during this Hajj season to 60,000 also contributed to the success, the Xinhua news agency reported.
For the second year in a row, Saudi Arabia has allowed only domestic pilgrims to performed Hajj to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
--IANS
int/rs
