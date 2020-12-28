Saudi extends suspension of flights by another week over Covid strain

-
Saudi Arabia has extended the suspension of all international commercial flights and entry into the Kingdom through land and seaports for another week in view of the new coronavirus strain which was discovered in the United Kingdom, the state media said.
"An official source in the Ministry of Interior said: Extending the suspension of international flights and entering the Kingdom through land and seaports for another week," Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation stated in a tweet.
Saudi Arabia's top aviation body on Sunday confirmed it will allow airlines operating in the Kingdom to fly out non-Saudi Arabian passengers, Al Arabiya reported.
Last week, the country had closed its land borders and suspended international flights for one week following the discovery of a new coronavirus strain in the UK, which has now spread to several countries around the world.
Last Sunday, health authorities said any passenger who had returned from any country where the new strain had been detected, starting from December 8, must self-isolate for 2 weeks from the date of entering the kingdom.
According to Johns Hopkins University, 362,220 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the country.
