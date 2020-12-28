EU to have enough Covid vaccine doses soon, says European Commission prez

The will soon have enough vaccine doses for everyone, the president Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

"Today the first Europeans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. I'm touched to see people taking the vaccine everywhere across the EU. From Madrid to Paris, Athens to Riga. First we protect the more vulnerable. Soon we'll have enough doses for all of us," Ursula von der tweeted.

Earlier in the day, EU nations launched immunisation against the widespread virus with the vaccine developed by US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, Sputnik reported.

So far, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine to have been approved by the EU. They have a contract for 200 million vaccine doses.

