EU to have enough Covid vaccine doses soon, says European Commission prez

The European Union will soon have enough coronavirus vaccine doses for everyone, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.
"Today the first Europeans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. I'm touched to see people taking the vaccine everywhere across the EU. From Madrid to Paris, Athens to Riga. First we protect the more vulnerable. Soon we'll have enough doses for all of us," Ursula von der tweeted.
Earlier in the day, EU nations launched immunisation against the widespread virus with the vaccine developed by US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, Sputnik reported.
So far, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine to have been approved by the EU. They have a contract for 200 million vaccine doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
