Jordan confirms first two cases of new Covid-19 variant linked to UK

-
ALSO READ
UK passengers arriving in Mumbai quarantined amid new Covid strain concerns
BioNTech CEO confident Covid-19 vaccine will work on new UK variant
US to require negative Covid test from UK travellers amid new strain fears
Mutated coronavirus variant from South Africa found in UK: Health minister
What we know about the new coronavirus strain discovered in the UK
-
The first two positive tests for a new coronavirus strain linked to the UK have been confirmed in Jordan, the country's health minister, Natheer Obeidat, told the Petra news agency on Sunday.
The new strain was identified in a married Jordanian couple who had returned from the United Kingdom on December 19, the health minister told the agency.
At present, the two infected individuals are in an "excellent" condition, Obeidat was quoted as saying.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the existence of a new coronavirus variant in southeast England on December 14. The new strain is believed to have spread to several countries across Europe and further afield.
Dozens of countries have subsequently imposed a temporary ban on flights from the United Kingdom in order to control the spread of the new variant, which is said to be more easily transmissible.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU