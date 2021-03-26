Saurabh Garg appointed UIDAI CEO, Sanjeev Kumar to be AAI chief

Senior bureaucrat Saurbah Garg has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday.

Garg is at present serving in his cadre state Odisha. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Garg as the CEO, in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Sanjeev Kumar, a 1991 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as the Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI), it said.

Atish Chandra will be Chairman and Managing Director, Food Corporation of India in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, the order said.

Chandra, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, is currently Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

There are a total of 22 bureaucrats who have been appointed to different ministries as part of Thursday's reshuffle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)