Saving lives: How 'Khoon' ensures timely blood supply, prevents wastage

The Lancet Haematology study, published in November 2019, points out that India tops the chart when it comes to unmet blood needs and that the country needs to rethink its estimation of how much blood it needs in order to match its demands. The study says, globally, India is battling a shortfall of 41 million units, and demand outstrips supply by 400 per cent; the overall global shortfall is 100 million units.

Thousands of lives each year is lost due to shortage of blood. Bengaluru-based Chethan Gowda faced a similar loss when his teacher died due to shortage of blood. He realised ...