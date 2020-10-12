SC allows NEET on Oct 14 for students who missed exam due to Covid-19

-
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed students, who missed this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations due to being infected by COVID-19 or being in containment zones, to appear for it on October 14.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, while allowing students to appear for the NEET exams on October 14, said that the results will be declared on October 16.
The apex court's order comes on a request made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow students, who could not give the NEET exam due to testing COVID-19 positive or being in containment zones to appear for the NEET exams.
