SC asks air quality commission to decide on lifting construction ban

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup, AUS vs BAN: Australia thrashes Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Oil approaches $84 as lifting of US travel ban boosts demand
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs BAN highlights: England outclass Bangladesh by 8 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
-
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to examine various intervening applications seeking lifting of construction ban and relaxation on industrial restrictions within a week.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked Air Quality Commission to decide on lifting on construction ban and relaxing industrial restrictions.
The Court said that it expects that the commission will take a call in one week.
The Court was hearing various intervening applications of various builders, forum, sugar, rice and paper mills etc.
Meanwhile, the Court has asked the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to file affidavits mentioning compliance with the order directing payment of minimum wages to workers during the period of construction ban.
The Air Quality Commission has told the Supreme Court that the Expert Group constituted by them are in the process of finalizing an air quality forecast model in terms of the Air Quality Index (AQI).
Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioners told the Court that things have become better but he insisted that aspects like stubble burning and Standards for Delhi may have to be revisited.
The apex court is hearing a plea seeking immediate measures to curb pollution in the national capital region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU