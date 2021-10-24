T20 WC Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh playing 11, live toss, head-to-head stats

-
-
India Match 3 of Group 1 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will lock horns Bangladesh at Sharjah cricket today. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had to go through the first round group stage to secure their places in the Super 12s. While Sri Lanka topped Group A with three wins out of as many games, Bangladesh finished second in Group B behind Scotland.
The sluggish and slow nature of Sharjah wicket will benefit both the teams. However, Sri Lanka has a slight advantage given its pacers, who can clock 140 kmph, can use the low bounce. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has a likes of Mustafizur Rahman who can use his experience on these kinds of wicket.
Talking about team line-ups, Dinesh Chandimal lost his place in Sri Lanka playing over poor form during the qualifiers. It would be interesting to see whether Lanka team management pick the experienced batter for today’s match as Charith Asalanka too failed to grab Chandimal’s place after replacing him during the qualifiers.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh playing 11
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probables): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana/Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara
Bangladesh playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20 Internationals
- Total matches played: 12
- Sri Lanka won: 8
- Bangladesh won: 4
When will the SL vs BAN T20 match be played?
The SL vs BAN match is scheduled to take place on October 24, Sunday.
Where will SL vs BAN T20 WC match be played?
The venue for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 match is Sharjah Cricket Ground.
What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh?
The ICC T20 World Cup match between the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
At what time will the SL vs BAN T20 WC match live toss take place?
The SL vs BAN live toss between Mahmudullah and Shanaka will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the SL vs BAN T20 WC match live in India?
The SL vs BAN will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the SL vs BAN match in India?
The live streaming of SL vs BAN match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal.
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar
