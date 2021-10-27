ICC T20 WC: ENG vs BAN playing 11, live toss time, streaming details

would look to continue its winning run in ICC T20 World Cup 2021, when Eoin Morgan-led side takes on Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi today. Against an opposition who are familiar with the sluggish sub-continent conditions and capable of producing upsets, Morgan will ill-afford to rest on the laurels. Bangladesh, who lost its T20 WC opener, might bring some changes in its playing 11. Taskin Ahmed is likely to replace Nasum Ahmed for the game against England.

playing 11



England playing 11 (probables): Jason Roy, (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills/Mark Wood



Bangladesh playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

When will the ENG vs BAN T20 match be played?



The ENG vs BAN match is scheduled to take place on October 27, Wednesday.

Where will ENG vs BAN T20 WC match be played?



The venue for the T20 match is Sheikh Zyed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between England and South Africa?



The ICC T20 World Cup match between the England and West Indies will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the ENG vs BAN T20 WC match live toss take place?



The ENG vs BAN live toss between and Mahmudullah will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the ENG vs BAN T20 WC match live in India?



The ENG vs BAN will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the ENG vs BAN match in India?



The live streaming of ENG vs BAN match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.

England: (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, and