SC asks states to ensure children attend school; panel to make web portal



Concerned over students who had to drop out of school because their parents or guardians lost their jobs or livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Monday said there is an obligation on all the states and Union Territories to ensure that children attend schools.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai directed NCPCR to initiate a portal where the action taken by all the states and UTs in this matter is uploaded.

The top court asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to file an affidavit after examining a report from the states and UTs within eight weeks.

It also directed the States to appoint a district-wise nodal officer either from the education or women and child department who in turn shall instruct Anganwadi workers to personally inform the parents of students who have dropped out about steps taken by NCPCR and get them enrolled.

The apex court asked the authorities to provide wide publicity to be given to the measures and orders passed by it.

The top court had earlier directed all the state governments and the UTs to implement the SOP, prepared by NCPCR, for the care and protection of children in street situations.

It had said the steps taken so far have not been satisfactory and rescuing children should not be a temporary exercise and it should be ensured that they are rehabilitated.

The top court had earlier directed states and Union Territories to link the children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and their family members to various welfare schemes.

It had taken suo motu cognisance concerning Children in Street Situations (CISS) who have lost their parents to COVID- 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)