SC collegium okays four additional judges of K'taka HC as permanent judges

The Supreme Court Collegium hasapproved the proposal for appointment of four Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court as Permanent Judges.
The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on December 16, 2020 approved the proposal which was was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.
The additional judges who have been appointed as permanent judges are Justices Singapuram Raghavachar Krishna Kumar, Ashok Subhashchandra Kinagi, Suraj Govindaraj and Sachin Shankar Magadum.
Besides Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the five-judge Collegium.
