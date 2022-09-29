JUST IN
SC collegium proposes Orissa CJ Justice Muralidhar's transfer to Madras HC
Karnataka PSI scam: CID submits 1,406-page chargesheet against ADGP Paul
Mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours: MeT
Security cover given to RSS, BJP offices in Tamil Nadu after PFI ban
Kerala govt initiates implementation of Centre's ban on PFI, affiliates
Encephalitis outbreak reported in Kanpur; 30 medical students infected
28 workers fall ill after ammonia gas leak at Odisha's Balasore prawn plant
PM Modi to attend Navratri celebrations, other events during Gujarat visit
Top Headlines: FinMin won't exhaust forex for rupee; govt extends PMGKAY
India strives for relationship with China built on mutual interest: EAM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
IOCL signs pacts with Petrobras, Ecopetrol for crude oil supplies: Report
Business Standard

SC collegium proposes Orissa CJ Justice Muralidhar's transfer to Madras HC

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has recommended the transfer of Chief Justice (CJ) of Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar, as the CJ of the Madras High Court

Topics
Supreme Court | Orissa High Court | Madras High Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is learnt to have recommended to the Centre the transfer of Chief Justice (CJ) of Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar, as the CJ of the Madras High Court, sources said on Thursday.

The collegium, which also comprised justices D Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, met on Wednesday to deliberate upon issues including the transfer of high court judges, the sources told PTI.

In the meeting, the collegiums resolved to transfer Justice Muralidhar in the same capacity to the Madras High Court.

The apex court collegium is likely to come up with a statement on it, they said.

Justice Muralidhar was initially appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court in May 2006 and later was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020.

He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on January 4, 2021.

Prior to this, the apex court collegium has recommended elevation of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, as a judge of the apex court.

On September 12, the CJI Lalit-led collegium had approved the appointment of 20 judges to high courts of Punjab and Haryana, Bombay and Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 11:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.