Uday Umesh Lalit to have less than 100-day tenure as Chief Justice of India

-
ALSO READ
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India
Justice U U Lalit: Only a 74-day tenure for a 'very good interim Pope'
CJI begins process of appointing successor, recommends Justice Lalit
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th CJI, to take oath on Aug 27
CJI N V Ramana recommends Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor
-
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday, will be the sixth head of the Indian judiciary to have a tenure of less than 100 days.
Lalit will demit office on November 8 with a tenure of 74 days.
Supreme Court judges retire on attaining the age of 65 while high court judges retire at 62.
Justice Kamal Narain Singh, who was the CJI between November 25, 1991 and December 12, 1991, had a tenure of 18 days.
Justice S Rajendra Babu had a tenure of 30 days as the chief justice of India between May 2, 2004 and May 31, 2004.
Justice J C Shah had a tenure of 36 days when he was the CJI between December 17, 1970 and January 21, 1971.
Justice G B Patnaik had a 41-day tenure as the head of the Indian judiciary when he held the office of the CJI from November 8, 2002 to December 18, 2002.
Justice L M Sharma had a tenure of 86 days as the CJI when he was in office between November 18, 1992 and February 11, 1993.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 13:03 IST