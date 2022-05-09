SC declines to entertain plea by CPM on Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

-
-
The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by CPI(M) against the demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh here, saying it cannot interfere with the anti-encroachment drive at the instance of a political party.
A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai asked the party to approach the Delhi High Court.
Why is CPI(M) filing a petition? What is the fundamental right that is being violated? Not at the behest of political parties. This is not the platform. You go to the high court, the bench said.
The top court said if hawkers are encroaching, they will be removed and in case there is any violation of law by authorities, the petitioner can go to the High Court.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the facts are being misrepresented.
This is a process which has been going on for long, a routine exercise after serving notice, he said.
When senior advocate P Surendranath, appearing for the CPI(M), referred to the apex court's recent orders on Jahangirpuri where the demolition drive was stayed, the bench said let the affected parties come.
We have not given license to anybody to come here to say my house cannot be demolished even if it is unauthorized. You cannot take shelter of that order. We cannot interfere...that too at the instance of political parties, the bench said.
After hearing the matter for some time, the matter was dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to approach the Delhi High Court.
