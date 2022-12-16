JUST IN
3 held for running illegal call centres to dupe US-based senior citizens
Experts warn risks from unknown links as spyware infests social media
Non-fossil sources to meet 62% of total energy demand by 2030: Official
SSB enrollment in J&K back on track amid new measures for fair selection
PM dials up Putin, reiterates dialogue as solution to end Ukraine conflict
China has been trying to gain access to Arunachal peak since October
Delhi govt can't resile from ex-gratia announcement for Covid-19 death: HC
What is different now about the China-India LAC faceoff near Tawang Sector?
More women at senior positions will enhance inclusive development: Prez
Year in review: From Lata to Queen Elizabeth, icons the world lost in 2022
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
3 held for running illegal call centres to dupe US-based senior citizens
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SC directs UPSC, Bihar Govt to finalise Director-General of Police

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Bihar Government to finalise expeditiously the name of the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state

Topics
Supreme Court | Bihar | Police

ANI  General News 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Bihar Government to finalise expeditiously the name of the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state.

The direction was given by a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

UPSC has appraised the court that a panel has been constituted to recommend the names of officers.

The bench said that the state of Bihar shall take the subsequent steps on or before January 2, 2023.

The court was hearing the matter relating to challenging the appointment of incumbent Director-General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal.

SK Singhal is demitting the office on December 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, the top court also clarified that it would examine the legal question of whether 'Prakash Singh' case guidelines are applicable to the appointment of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The top court agreed to the prayer made by advocate Prashant Bhushan to decide whether 'Prakash Singh' case guidelines are applicable to the Delhi CP even though Rakesh Asthana has retired from the post.

CPIL had challenged the appointment of Asthana, who retired during the pendency of the matter, as Delhi Police Commissioner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 20:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU