SC directs UPSC, Bihar Govt to finalise Director-General of Police

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams
Quashing gangster culture, controlling drug menace top priority: Punjab DGP
J-K DGP calls for 'strategically planned' final assault against terrorism
Ankita murder case: Crucial evidence probably destroyed, says former DGP
Loan Apps menace: Bankers too will be taken to task, warns AP DGP
-
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Bihar Government to finalise expeditiously the name of the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state.
The direction was given by a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.
UPSC has appraised the court that a panel has been constituted to recommend the names of officers.
The bench said that the state of Bihar shall take the subsequent steps on or before January 2, 2023.
The court was hearing the matter relating to challenging the appointment of incumbent Director-General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal.
SK Singhal is demitting the office on December 19, 2022.
Meanwhile, the top court also clarified that it would examine the legal question of whether 'Prakash Singh' case guidelines are applicable to the appointment of the Delhi Police Commissioner.
The top court agreed to the prayer made by advocate Prashant Bhushan to decide whether 'Prakash Singh' case guidelines are applicable to the Delhi CP even though Rakesh Asthana has retired from the post.
CPIL had challenged the appointment of Asthana, who retired during the pendency of the matter, as Delhi Police Commissioner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 20:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU