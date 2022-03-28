Why can't you block objectionable content on Hindu deities: HC asks Twitter

-
The Delhi High Court on Monday rapped Twitter over not blocking users repeatedly posting "blasphemous" content about Hindu gods and goddesses, stating the microblogging giant is not bothered about the sentiments and religion of other people of the world.
A division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Vipin Sanghi and comprising Justice Navin Chawla, was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Aditya Deshwal, who alleged that several objectionable posts were being made through a Twitter handle named the Atheist Republic and despite several complaints, Twitter has neither suspended the account nor taken down the offending content.
"If you feel sensitive, you will block and you do not feel sensitive about the other ethnicities or people of other regions... If the same kind of thing was done against other religions you would have been more serious." the bench told the tech giant.
During the course of the hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appeared for Twitter, submitted that it cannot block an account on its own without a court or government order. On this, the court pointed out that the platform even suspended the account of former United States President Donald Trump.
Centre's counsel told the court that there is a Standard Operating Procedure between Centre and Twitter for blocking accounts. As per this SOP, if more than five messages in a 60-day period are found to be violating norms, the account can be suspended, Advocate Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, appeared on behalf of the Centre informed the court.
"If this is the logic, why have you blocked Mr. Trump?" the bench asked.
Advocate Vrinda Bhandari appeared for the Atheist Republic.
After hearing the submissions, the further hearing in the matter was posted for September 6.
